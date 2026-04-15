2026 APAPA Albany Chapter AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration

About this event
450 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211, USA
Join APAPA as an individual annual member and register for this event for free. You will enjoy discounts for all other APAPA events in 2026.
Join APAPA as an individual life member and register for this event for free. You will enjoy discounts for all other APAPA events in the future.
Free for APAPA members including if you just chose one of the 2 options above to become a new APAPA member.
Free if you are performing at the AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration.
Free for children under 12.
$10 per person if you are not an APAPA member, or a performer, or under 12.
$
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