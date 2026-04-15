APAPA Albany Chapter

Hosted by

APAPA Albany Chapter

About this event

2026 APAPA Albany Chapter AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration

Hindu Culture Center

450 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211, USA

APAPA Annual Individual Membership
$30

Join APAPA as an individual annual member and register for this event for free. You will enjoy discounts for all other APAPA events in 2026.

APAPA Individual Life Membership
$250

Join APAPA as an individual life member and register for this event for free. You will enjoy discounts for all other APAPA events in the future.

General Admission as an APAPA Member
Free

Free for APAPA members including if you just chose one of the 2 options above to become a new APAPA member.

Cultural Performers
Free

Free if you are performing at the AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration.

Children under 12
Free

Free for children under 12.

General Admission as a non-APAPA Member
$10

$10 per person if you are not an APAPA member, or a performer, or under 12.

Add a donation for APAPA Albany Chapter

$

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