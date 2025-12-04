Morning Creek Foundation

APEX Fun Run Volunteer Shifts 2026

10925 Morning Crk S Dr

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

TK / Kinder | 7:45AM
Free

TK and Kinder will run from 8-8:30am!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

1st Grade | 7:45AM
Free

1st grade will run from 8-8:30am!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

4th Grade Track | 8:45AM
Free

4th and 5th grade will run from 9-9:30a on two different tracks!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

5th Grade Track | 8:45AM
Free

4th and 5th grade will run from 9-9:30am on two different tracks!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

2nd Grade | 10AM
Free

2nd and 3rd grade will run from 10:15-10:45 on two different tracks!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

3rd Grade | 10AM
Free

2nd and 3rd grade will run from 10:15-10:45 on two different tracks!


Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!


Water Station: Refill water cups.


Assignments will be made at check in.

