APEX Fun Run Volunteer Shifts 2026

Hosted by
About this event
TK and Kinder will run from 8-8:30am!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
1st grade will run from 8-8:30am!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
4th and 5th grade will run from 9-9:30a on two different tracks!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
4th and 5th grade will run from 9-9:30am on two different tracks!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
2nd and 3rd grade will run from 10:15-10:45 on two different tracks!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
2nd and 3rd grade will run from 10:15-10:45 on two different tracks!
Lap Markers: We need 10 volunteers on each race track to mark laps on student shirts with a permanent marker as they pass the start line, then help tally laps afterwards. This is a physical task!
Water Station: Refill water cups.
Assignments will be made at check in.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!