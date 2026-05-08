2026 ARC 3M Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes tent, cooler, table, 2 chairs, cart, lunch / dinner, and raffle prize contribution.
Includes tent, cooler, table, 2 chairs, cart, lunch / dinner, and raffle prize contribution.
Includes ability to add beer keg w/server to your hole at additional cost (starting at $600)
Includes $50 gift card for both AM and PM round and setup fee.
KP /LD hole selections vary based on prior commitments.
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