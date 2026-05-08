Associated Roofing Contractors of Oregon & SWW

Hosted by

Associated Roofing Contractors of Oregon & SWW

About this event

2026 ARC 3M Golf Tournament Sponsorship

24377 Airport Rd NE

Aurora, OR 97002, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes tent, cooler, table, 2 chairs, cart, lunch / dinner, and raffle prize contribution.

Hole Sponsorship w/beer
$1,150

Includes tent, cooler, table, 2 chairs, cart, lunch / dinner, and raffle prize contribution.

Includes ability to add beer keg w/server to your hole at additional cost (starting at $600)

Prize Hole: Long Drive or KP (closest to the pin)
$200

Includes $50 gift card for both AM and PM round and setup fee.

KP /LD hole selections vary based on prior commitments.

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