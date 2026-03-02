2026 Ardsley Park Garden Club's Silent Auction

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Bring a splash of coastal charm to your home with these gorgeous pillows,
featuring hand-painted oysters adorned with delicate pink and blue stripes.
Perfect for adding a playful touch to any cottage or beach-inspired space, this
pillow cover combines an oyster-printed linen front with a solid natural linen back
for a stylish two-sided look. Lined with a zipper for easy removal and cleaning,
it’s crafted with care in the USA—fabric printed in North Carolina and sewn right
here at the Cottage Shop.
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Paris to your next brunch or morning meeting with a curated breakfast for 10 from Le Cafe Gourmet, the truly authentic French bakery in Savannah. Enjoy fresh-baked flaky croissants, delicate pastries, savory quiches, artfully crafted charcuterie board and premium coffee, bringing the taste of France directly to your home or office. Create lasting memories with every bite.
Value: $500 **Must be redeemed by April 1, 2027.
Starting bid
Add a touch of coastal charm to your home with this set of two Oyster Stripe pillows, featuring hand-painted oysters accented with soft pink and blue stripes.
Crafted from linen with a natural backing, these pillows bring a playful yet refined feel to any cottage or beach-inspired space. Thoughtfully made in the USA, they offer both style and quality in a beautifully finished design.
Includes: Two pillows with inserts
Value
Starting bid
Holiday Tour of Homes - Exclusive Tickets
Celebrate the season in a true Savannah style with two coveted tickets to the Annual Holiday Tour of Homes, generously provided by Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association.
This highly sought-after tour offers rare access to stunning residences and historic spaces in the National Landmark District - beautifully decorated for the season and filled with timeless charm and gracious hospitality.
Note: Tickets typically sell out within hours.
Starting bid
Transform your home into a space that feels calm, functional, and beautifully organized with a two-hour consultation from Simple Hive Organizing, led by Sarah Taylor.
Through thoughtful, customized systems, Simple Hive helps bring order, flow, and a sense of ease back to your daily life—turning overwhelm into a home that truly supports you.
Includes: Two-hour in-home consultation.
Value: $400
*Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the shore into your home with this paired set of paintings from Leftbank Art, featuring artist Sofia Fox.
Blending vibrant color with soft, fluid texture, these pieces evoke the natural movement of coral reefs and the calming rhythm of the ocean. Perfect for coastal, contemporary, or relaxed interiors, this set adds a sense of tranquility and effortless elegance to any space.
Includes: Set of two framed prints
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in Savannah's natural beauty with Joyride Boat Club's leisurely, luxury, captained, eco-chic cruise! Enjoy an elevated sunset cruise for 6 on a 22' European-style 100% electric boat. Our cruises are gentle on our guests and the environment! www.joyrideboatclub.com. Auction is for: -One 2-hour ride for up to six people, captain included -Excludes holidays -Excludes catering and add-ons -Must be redeemed by 4/12/2027
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