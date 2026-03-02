2026 Ardsley Park Garden Club's Silent Auction

Bring a splash of coastal charm to your home with these gorgeous pillows,

featuring hand-painted oysters adorned with delicate pink and blue stripes.

Perfect for adding a playful touch to any cottage or beach-inspired space, this

pillow cover combines an oyster-printed linen front with a solid natural linen back

for a stylish two-sided look. Lined with a zipper for easy removal and cleaning,

it’s crafted with care in the USA—fabric printed in North Carolina and sewn right

here at the Cottage Shop.