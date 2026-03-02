2026 Ardsley Park Garden Club's Silent Auction

Bring the taste of Paris to your next brunch or morning meeting with a curated breakfast for 10 from Le Cafe Gourmet, the truly authentic French bakery in Savannah. Enjoy fresh-baked flaky croissants, delicate pastries, savory quiches, artfully crafted charcuterie board and premium coffee, bringing the taste of France directly to your home or office. Create lasting memories with every bite.





**Must be redeemed by April 1, 2027.





Value: $500