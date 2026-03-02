2026 Ardsley Park Garden Club's Silent Auction

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Step into the kitchen with Chef Darin and elevate your culinary skills in this hands-on cooking class experience. From Lowcountry favorites to globally inspired cuisine, each class blends technique, flavor, and a touch of fun—perfect for both beginners and seasoned home cooks. A delicious way to learn, create, and savor something new. Auction item includes one regularly scheduled cooking class at Chef Darin's Kitchen Table - 2514 Abercorn Street, Savannah
Value: $115
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Paris to your next brunch or morning meeting with a curated breakfast for 10 from Le Cafe Gourmet, the truly authentic French bakery in Savannah. Enjoy fresh-baked flaky croissants, delicate pastries, savory quiches, artfully crafted charcuterie board and premium coffee, bringing the taste of France directly to your home or office. Create lasting memories with every bite.
**Must be redeemed by April 1, 2027.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Add a touch of coastal charm to your home with this set of two Oyster Stripe pillows, featuring hand-painted oysters accented with soft pink and blue stripes.
Crafted from linen with a natural backing, these pillows bring a playful yet refined feel to any cottage or beach-inspired space. Thoughtfully made in the USA, they offer both style and quality in a beautifully finished design.
Includes: Two pillows with inserts
Value $130
Starting bid
Holiday Tour of Homes - Exclusive Tickets
Celebrate the season in a true Savannah style with two coveted tickets to the Annual Holiday Tour of Homes, generously provided by Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association.
This highly sought-after tour offers rare access to stunning residences and historic spaces in the National Landmark District - beautifully decorated for the season and filled with timeless charm and gracious hospitality.
Note: Tickets typically sell out within hours.
Value: $170
Starting bid
Transform your home into a space that feels calm, functional, and beautifully organized with a two-hour consultation from Simple Hive Organizing, led by Sarah Taylor.
Through thoughtful, customized systems, Simple Hive helps bring order, flow, and a sense of ease back to your daily life—turning overwhelm into a home that truly supports you.
Includes: Two-hour in-home consultation.
*Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026
Value: $400
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the shore into your home with this paired set of prints from Leftbank Art, featuring artist Sofia Fox. Blending vibrant color with soft, fluid texture, these pieces evoke the natural movement of coral reefs and the calming rhythm of the ocean. Perfect for coastal, contemporary, or relaxed interiors, this set adds a sense of tranquility and effortless elegance to any space.
Includes: Set of two framed prints on canvas. 30"x 30"
Value: $700
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in Savannah's natural beauty with Joyride Boat Club's leisurely, luxury, captained, eco-chic cruise! Enjoy an elevated sunset cruise for 6 on a 22' European-style 100% electric boat. Our cruises are gentle on our guests and the environment! www.joyrideboatclub.com.
Auction includes:
-One 2-hour ride for up to six people, captain included
-Excludes holidays
-Excludes catering and add-ons
-Must be redeemed by 4/12/2027
Value: $450
Starting bid
A striking blend of form and function, this oversized gold bowl from The Nested Fig makes an unforgettable statement. Perfect as a centerpiece or styled with greenery or decorative accents, it adds instant elegance to any room.
Dimensions: 20"D x 7"H
Value: $380
Starting bid
Capture the spirit of Ardsley Park with this original painting by Kara Adraman Walker, created exclusively for this year's Tour of Homes.
Featured on the official 2026 tour poster, this 18" x 24" acrylic on wood beautifully depicts the iconic Atlantic Mall, with its sweeping palms, soft light, and timeless charm. Both a celebration of place and a lasting keepsake, this one-of-a-kind piece brings the elegance of the neighborhood into your home.
Value: $1,000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!