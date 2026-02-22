2026 Arizona District Jr. Camp

About this event
If you already paid $50 Pre-registration deposit
Late Registration $50 Deposit, $250 registration per camper. All camper applications need to be signed by your local pastor and emailed to [email protected] before attending Jr. Camp.
Full online Registration: Applications must be signed by your local pastor and e-mailed to [email protected] no later than May 1st.
$50 Deposit reserves your pre-registration cost of $230. All Counselor applications must be signed and emailed to [email protected] no later than May 1st.
Full Online Registration for campers ages 3-7 Years Old.
Size Med (to be given at registration)
Large Jr. Camp Shirt (To be given at registration)
Size XL (to be given at registration)
Size XXL (to be given at registration)
Size 3X (To be given at registration)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!