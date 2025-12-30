2026 Arizona VFW Convention Program Book

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Color or Black & White accepted
Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
Color or Black & White accepted
Ad Size is 5.5" wide x 4.25" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
Color or Black & White accepted
Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
Color or Black & White accepted
Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
Color or Black & White accepted
Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
Two SEPERATE pages, purchased by same person, post, auxiliary or candidate. Placed in the centerfold of the booklet.
Color or Black & White accepted
Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge
Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026
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