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Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

2026 Arizona VFW Convention Program Book

Full Page - Program Book Advertisement
$85

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

Half Page - Program Book Advertisement
$50

Color or Black & White accepted

Ad Size is 5.5" wide x 4.25" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

Inside Front Cover - Program Book
$125

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

Inside Back Cover - Program Book Advertisement
$125

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

Outside Back Cover - Program Book Advertisement
$150

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

Two Page Centerfold - Program Book Advertisement
$225

Two SEPERATE pages, purchased by same person, post, auxiliary or candidate. Placed in the centerfold of the booklet.

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 5.5" wide x 8.5" tall, no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement file must be submitted no later than May 15, 2026

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