2026 VFW Department of Arizona Installation, Social Hour and Banquet

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About this event
Roasted All-Natural Chicken (Gluten Free)
Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato
Whipped potato, Green Beans
Rolls & butter
Chocolate Cake
Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce
The $45 special price is for attendees staying at Loews and is only available until April 30. Price will increase to $65 on May 1.
Earn chances for a free room night by buying early.
5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28
3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31
1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6
A hotel confirmation number will be required. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.
Top Sirloin
Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato
Whipped potato, Green Beans
Rolls & butter
Chocolate Cake
Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce
The $55 special price is for attendees staying at Loews and is only available until April 30. Price will increase to $65 on May 1.
Earn chances for a free room night by buying early.
5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28
3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31
1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6
A hotel confirmation number will be required. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.
The hotel has provided a grilled top sirloin steak option for an additional $10. Use this ONLY if you have already purchased a chicken entree previously.
This is a single reserved table for 10 people and includes the chicken option. If sirloin steak is needed, please add the appropriate $10 upcharge.
This price is available until April 30. Purchaser is responsible for picking up the tickets and distributing them to persons sitting at the table.
Roasted All-Natural Chicken (Gluten Free)
Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato
Whipped potato, Green Beans
Rolls & butter
Chocolate Cake
Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce
This price is only available until April 30. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.
Earn chances for a $100 Amazon Gift Card by buying early.
5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28
3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31
1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6
Top Sirloin
Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato
Whipped potato, Green Beans
Rolls & butter
Chocolate Cake
Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce
This price is only available until April 30. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.
Earn chances for a $100 Amazon Gift Card by buying early.
5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28
3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31
1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6
$
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