Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

About this event

2026 VFW Department of Arizona Installation, Social Hour and Banquet

7000 N Resort Dr

Tucson, AZ 85750, USA

Chicken Entree Banquet for Attendees Staying at Host Hotel
$45
Available until Apr 30

Roasted All-Natural Chicken (Gluten Free)

Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato

Whipped potato, Green Beans

Rolls & butter

Chocolate Cake

Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce


The $45 special price is for attendees staying at Loews and is only available until April 30. Price will increase to $65 on May 1.


Earn chances for a free room night by buying early.

5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28

3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31

1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6


A hotel confirmation number will be required. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.

Top Sirloin Entree Banquet for Attendees Staying at Loews
$55
Available until Apr 30

Top Sirloin

Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato

Whipped potato, Green Beans

Rolls & butter

Chocolate Cake

Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce


The $55 special price is for attendees staying at Loews and is only available until April 30. Price will increase to $65 on May 1.


Earn chances for a free room night by buying early.

5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28

3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31

1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6


A hotel confirmation number will be required. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.

$10 Upcharge for Sirloin Steak
$10

The hotel has provided a grilled top sirloin steak option for an additional $10. Use this ONLY if you have already purchased a chicken entree previously.

Reserved Table of 10
$500
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a single reserved table for 10 people and includes the chicken option. If sirloin steak is needed, please add the appropriate $10 upcharge.


This price is available until April 30. Purchaser is responsible for picking up the tickets and distributing them to persons sitting at the table.

Chicken Entree Banquet for Attendees NOT Staying at Loews
$55
Available until Apr 30

Roasted All-Natural Chicken (Gluten Free)

Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato

Whipped potato, Green Beans

Rolls & butter

Chocolate Cake

Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce


This price is only available until April 30. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.


Earn chances for a $100 Amazon Gift Card by buying early.

5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28

3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31

1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6


Sirloin Entree Banquet for Attendees NOT Staying at Loews
$65
Available until Apr 30

Top Sirloin

Local greens, cucumber, cherry tomato

Whipped potato, Green Beans

Rolls & butter

Chocolate Cake

Fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce


This price is only available until April 30. Banquet Tickets can be picked up at the VFW Registration Table.


Earn chances for a $100 Amazon Gift Card by buying early.

5 chances for tickets purchased before February 28

3 chances for tickets purchased before March 31

1 chance for tickets purchased April 1 to June 6


Add a donation for Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

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