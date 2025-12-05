2026 Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association Membership (Manual/Check)

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About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
$30.00 Active members are those who work in the cancer registry profession. This membership level has the right to vote, hold office, and chair a committee.
Due by January 1, 2026; Late after February 15, 2026 (Dues will increase to $50 after this date)
Valid until May 14, 2027
$15.00 Student members are enrolled in a college level curriculum. Students may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee, but may by special appointment serve on a committee (please, do!) NOTE: Per Bylaws, in order to qualify for the Lucy Utterback NCRA Exam Fee scholarship, one must be an Active member for at least 1 year prior to the exam date, so keep that in mind if you are planning to take the exam!)
Valid until May 14, 2027
$20.00 Associate membership is for anyone with an interest in ArCRA! Retired cancer registry professionals often select this option. Associate members may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee but may be appointed to serve on a committee (please do!).
Valid until May 14, 2027
$130.00 Corporate Membership provides 1-6 Active memberships for those in your organization for a single low price. Please have each of your individual members complete the Active Membership form above.** Contact ArcRA Treasurer, John Guire, at [email protected] for assistance.
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