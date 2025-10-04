2026 Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Active members are those who work in the cancer registry profession. This membership level has the right to vote, hold office, and chair a committee.
Due by January 1, 2026; Late after February 15, 2026 (Dues will increase to $50 after this date)
Student members are enrolled in a college level curriculum. Students may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee, but may by special appointment serve on a committee (please, do!) NOTE: Per Bylaws, in order to qualify for the Lucy Utterback NCRA Exam Fee scholarship, one must be an Active member for at least 1 year prior to the exam date, so keep that in mind if you are planning to take the exam!)
Associate membership is for anyone with an interest in ArCRA! Retired cancer registry professionals often select this option. Associate members may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee but may be appointed to serve on a committee (please do!).
Corporate Membership provides 1-6 Active memberships for those in your organization for a single low price. Please contact the ArcRA Treasurer, Angela Elsherbini, at [email protected] to sign up each of your individual members!
