2026 Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association Membership

2026 Active Membership
$30

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Active members are those who work in the cancer registry profession. This membership level has the right to vote, hold office, and chair a committee.

Due by January 1, 2026; Late after February 15, 2026 (Dues will increase to $50 after this date)

2026 Student Membership
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Student members are enrolled in a college level curriculum. Students may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee, but may by special appointment serve on a committee (please, do!) NOTE: Per Bylaws, in order to qualify for the Lucy Utterback NCRA Exam Fee scholarship, one must be an Active member for at least 1 year prior to the exam date, so keep that in mind if you are planning to take the exam!)


2026 Associate Membership
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Associate membership is for anyone with an interest in ArCRA! Retired cancer registry professionals often select this option. Associate members may not vote, hold office, or chair a committee but may be appointed to serve on a committee (please do!).


2026 Corporate Membership
$130

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Corporate Membership provides 1-6 Active memberships for those in your organization for a single low price. Please contact the ArcRA Treasurer, Angela Elsherbini, at [email protected] to sign up each of your individual members!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing