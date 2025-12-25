2026 Army Navy Game Watch Party

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About this event
Top-tier recognition!
Perfect for a company holiday party that also supports Patriots and Paws!
Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).
Bonus! Get 25 meal, drink, and boxes squares.
Exclusive product placement.
A 3-5 minute chance to speak at the event.
You'll be recognized as the primary supporter of both the Army and Navy.
Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).
Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).
Includes Get 15 meal, drink, and boxes squares, awesome for a small office gathering, while supporting Patriots and Paws!
Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).
Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).
Viewing Area is 1st come 1st serve, branded with your company and military branch of your choice (Army or Navy).
A special shout-out throughout the day for sponsoring our "Box Squares" TV giveaways!
Your brand prominently displayed near one of the large screen TVs showing the game.
Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).
Your $500 donation provides 10 Veteran meals, drink tickets at the event – how cool is that?!
Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).
Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).
Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).
Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).
You'll be in charge of calling out "Box Square" winners every time there's a score.
Includes a meal and a drink.
A day of fun and camaraderie.
Come and cheer on your team!
VENDOR FEE $50.00 for Veteran Owned Business
VENDOR FEE $100 for businesses.
VENDOR FEE - Free for Non Profits
Purchase a Game Square $25 per square.
Purchase a Game Square $20.00 per square.
Purchase a Game Square $10.00 per square.
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