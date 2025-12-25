2026 Army Navy Game Watch Party

Top-tier recognition!





Perfect for a company holiday party that also supports Patriots and Paws!





Your will have space for a 10x10 booth for your marketing. (You will need to provide your own canopy/table/chairs).





Bonus! Get 25 meal, drink, and boxes squares.



Exclusive product placement.





A 3-5 minute chance to speak at the event.





You'll be recognized as the primary supporter of both the Army and Navy.





Your logo will be on all event materials (digital and print).