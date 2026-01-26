USA Powerlifting Inc

Hosted by

USA Powerlifting Inc

About this event

2026 Arnold Sports Festival Coaches Passes

400 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Coaches Expo Wrist Band (good for all 3 days)
$50

***** If you are not an athlete or referee competing at this event, you must purchase this ticket to get into the event hall***** Your session wrist bands will gain you access to the warmup room for the session purchased. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 1, session 1
$35

This ticket is only good for day 1, session 1 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 1, session 2
$35

This ticket is only good for day 1, session 2 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 2, session 1
$35

This ticket is only good for day 2, session 1 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 2, session 2
$35

This ticket is only good for day 2, session 2 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 2, session 3
$35

This ticket is only good for day 2, session 3 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 3, session 1
$35

This ticket is only good for day 3, session 1 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

Day 3, session 2
$35

This ticket is only good for day 3, session 2 of the Arnold. You must be a USA Powerlifting member in order to access the warmup room. No Refunds.

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