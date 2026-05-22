Noche de Alebrijes

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About this event
You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, your logo recognized on stage, social media, and Arquitina website, and you have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and websites.
You will receive 4 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.
You will receive 6 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 6 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.
You will receive 8 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, Branded Company Specialty Cocktail at the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 8 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.
You will receive 10 VIP tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, a 45-60 second video company highlight shared on Arquitina social media, Branded Company Specialty Cocktail at the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 10 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.
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