Arquitina

Hosted by

Arquitina

About this event

Noche de Alebrijes

1852 W 19th St

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

Regular Ticket
$200
Ally Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, your logo recognized on stage, social media, and Arquitina website, and you have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and websites.

Catalyst Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You will receive 4 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.

Champion Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

You will receive 6 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 6 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.

Visionary Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You will receive 8 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, Branded Company Specialty Cocktail at the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 8 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.

Legacy Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You will receive 10 VIP tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, a 45-60 second video company highlight shared on Arquitina social media, Branded Company Specialty Cocktail at the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 10 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.

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