Noche de Alebrijes

You will receive 8 tickets to the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, Branded Company Specialty Cocktail at the 2026 Arquitina Fundraiser, 8 Arquitina T-Shirts printed with your logo, your logo will be recognized on the upcoming printed Latinas in Architecture Vol IV, your logo will be recognized on stage, Arquitina social media, and website, and you will have the right to use “2026-2027 Arquitina Sponsor” on your social media and website.