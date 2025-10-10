2026 Arsenal DBC Audition & Camp Registration

Audition Fee
$50

Every auditionee regardless of auditioning in-person or through video must purchase this fee to receive packets and information.

Camp Fee - El Paso
$25

December 13th, 2025
8:30am-6pm
Bel Air High School
731 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79915

Camp Fee - Albuquerque
$25

December 13th, 2025
8:30am-6pm
La Cueva High School
7801 Wilshire Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122

Camp Fee - Tucson
$25

January 10th, 2025

8:30am-6pm

Cienega High School

12775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641

Camp Fee - Fort Worth
$25

January 17th, 2025

8:30am-6pm

Grandview High School

1009 S Carroll St, Grandview, TX 76050

Camp Fee- Midland
$25

January 18th, 2025

8:30am-6pm

Midland High School

906 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX 79701

Camp Fee - Austin
$25

January 24th, 2025

8:30am-6pm

Location TBD

Video Audition Fee
$25

Video auditions are due January 31st.

