Racine County 4H Leaders Association
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Racine County 4H Leaders Association

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Racine County 4H Leaders Association

About this event

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2026 Art 4 All

2659 76th St

Franksville, WI 53126, USA

Clover Buds
$20

K-2nd grade - This will be your only Ticket, no need for additional classes as this will cover all your sessions.

Admission
$20

If you are not a Cloverbud, please select this admission, then your 3 class selections

Retro vinyl clock
Free

Making a clock using a vinyl record

Wood Puzzles
Free

This is 6 people each session

MUST Bring Safety glasses.

Wood Pens
Free

This is 6 people each session

MUST Bring Safety glasses.

Wood Lawn Dice
Free

This is 4 people each session

MUST Bring Safety glasses and hearing protection (if avail). Age 12 and up only for safety please.

Macrame
Free

make a Macrame plant holder

Floral Design
Free

creating corsage & boutonnieres

Record Painting
Free

This is 15 per session.

Basketry
Free

make basket with beads, max 8 per session

Paper Quilling
Free
Resin Jewelry
Free
Stars and Stripes
Free

Make Stars and Stripes Door hanger

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