2026 Art 4 All

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
K-2nd grade - This will be your only Ticket, no need for additional classes as this will cover all your sessions.
If you are not a Cloverbud, please select this admission, then your 3 class selections
Making a clock using a vinyl record
This is 6 people each session
MUST Bring Safety glasses.
This is 6 people each session
MUST Bring Safety glasses.
This is 4 people each session
MUST Bring Safety glasses and hearing protection (if avail). Age 12 and up only for safety please.
make a Macrame plant holder
creating corsage & boutonnieres
This is 15 per session.
make basket with beads, max 8 per session
Make Stars and Stripes Door hanger
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!