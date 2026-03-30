Formosan UMC of the East Bay

Hosted by

Formosan UMC of the East Bay

About this event

2026 ASAP Summer Camp for Children

1755 Sunnyvale Ave. Walnut Creek

CA 94597

June 8–12 Full Day Camp
$550

9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Pokemon Go! STEAM Camp
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Sweet Treats Cooking Camp

*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own lunch and snacks
*Materials fee is included

June 8–12 Morning Camp
$280

9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Pokemon Go! STEAM Camp

*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included

June 8–12 Afternoon Camp
$280

1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Sweet Treats Cooking Camp

*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included

June 15–19 Full Day Camp
$550

9:00 AM–12:30 PM
One Piece STEAM Camp
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Figure Molding Craft Camp

*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own lunch and snacks
*Materials fee is included

June 15–19 Morning Camp
$280

9:00 AM–12:30 PM
One Piece STEAM Camp

*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included

June 15–19 Afternoon Camp
$280

1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Figure Molding Craft Camp


*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included

Add a donation for Formosan UMC of the East Bay

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