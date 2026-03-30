2026 ASAP Summer Camp for Children

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About this event
CA 94597
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Pokemon Go! STEAM Camp
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Sweet Treats Cooking Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own lunch and snacks
*Materials fee is included
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Pokemon Go! STEAM Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Sweet Treats Cooking Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
One Piece STEAM Camp
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Figure Molding Craft Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own lunch and snacks
*Materials fee is included
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
One Piece STEAM Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
Figure Molding Craft Camp
*Location: Social Hall
*Bring your own snacks
*Materials fee is included
$
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