Formosan UMC of the East Bay

Hosted by

Formosan UMC of the East Bay

About this event

2026 Summer Youth Adventure Camp

1755 Sunnyvale Ave. Walnut Creek

CA 94597

June 15–19 Full Day Camp (Ages 11-16)
$360

9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Filmmaking Camp


1:30 PM–5:00 PM

TTRPG Learn-to-Play Camp


*Location: Conference room/ Library

*Bring your own lunch and snacks

*Bring your laptop

June 15–19 Morning Camp (Ages 11-16)
$130

9:00 AM–12:30 PM

Filmmaking Camp

*Location: Conference room/ Library

*Bring your own snacks

June 15–19 Afternoon Camp (Ages 11-16)
$230

1:30 PM–5:00 PM

TTRPG Learn-to-Play Camp


*Location: Conference room/ Library

*Bring your own snacks

*Bring your laptop

Add a donation for Formosan UMC of the East Bay

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