2026 Summer Youth Adventure Camp

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About this event
CA 94597
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Filmmaking Camp
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
TTRPG Learn-to-Play Camp
*Location: Conference room/ Library
*Bring your own lunch and snacks
*Bring your laptop
9:00 AM–12:30 PM
Filmmaking Camp
*Location: Conference room/ Library
*Bring your own snacks
1:30 PM–5:00 PM
TTRPG Learn-to-Play Camp
*Location: Conference room/ Library
*Bring your own snacks
*Bring your laptop
$
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