2026 ASC Basket Raffle

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Snag the coolest YMCA swag with our YMCA Basket! Includes a jacket, bag, YMCA gift card and more!
Rule the streets with the Seastar by Huffy! This brand new bike is best for ages 6-9! Bike was graciously donated by James Grobe. Thanks James!
Represent the best summer camp around with our Camp Benson Basket. With cool camp swag and a discount on one week of camp, it holds the key to a summer full of adventure!
This everything pickle basket has all you need to be the coolest pickleball player on the court!
Thank you to Soap-E-Goat for donating this amazing basket full of natural lotions and soaps. Check out their facebook to learn more!
Take yourself out for a relaxing treat and enjoy a fun night all about you!
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