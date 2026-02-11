Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA

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Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA

About this raffle

2026 ASC Basket Raffle

YMCA Basket
$1

Snag the coolest YMCA swag with our YMCA Basket! Includes a jacket, bag, YMCA gift card and more!

Seastar Bike
$1

Rule the streets with the Seastar by Huffy! This brand new bike is best for ages 6-9! Bike was graciously donated by James Grobe. Thanks James!

Camp Benson Basket
$1

Represent the best summer camp around with our Camp Benson Basket. With cool camp swag and a discount on one week of camp, it holds the key to a summer full of adventure!

"Pickle" Ball Basket
$1

This everything pickle basket has all you need to be the coolest pickleball player on the court!

Soap-E-Goat Basket
$1

Thank you to Soap-E-Goat for donating this amazing basket full of natural lotions and soaps. Check out their facebook to learn more!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083296308494

Basket 6 - Relaxation Night
$1

Take yourself out for a relaxing treat and enjoy a fun night all about you!

Add a donation for Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!