2026 ASCLS Bi-State Silent Auction

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Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Hotty Toddy!
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Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Geaux Tigers!
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Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Go Bulldogs!
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Christmas theme rolling pin, apron, and spatula! The perfect set up for holiday baking!
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Kate Spade Madison lip toss saddle purse. This purse is the perfect statement to add to your outfit! It comes included with a dust cover.
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Show off your profession in the cutest lab theme tote bag!
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Kate Spade Leather Embossed wristlet. It will make the perfect addition to your everyday outfit!
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This kit features banneton proof basket and tools to create your sourdough bread!
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Canvas wall art 12"x15"
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BOC Study Guide is the perfect item for a student or a group!
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Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.
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Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.
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Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.
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Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.
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5X7 watercolor picture
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Cocktail Gift Basket donated by Omega.Will need to show proof of being age of 21 and older.
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Bath and body work set donated by C and B Microscopes.
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Lab theme mug gift set
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