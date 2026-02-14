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American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science-Mississippi
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2026 ASCLS Bi-State Silent Auction

Ole Miss Pot Holder item
Ole Miss Pot Holder item
Ole Miss Pot Holder
$10

Starting bid

Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Hotty Toddy!

LSU Pot Holder item
LSU Pot Holder item
LSU Pot Holder
$10

Starting bid

Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Geaux Tigers!

MSU Pot Holder item
MSU Pot Holder item
MSU Pot Holder
$10

Starting bid

Cutest custom pot holder to represent the school you root for! Go Bulldogs!

Holiday Rolling Pin and Apron item
Holiday Rolling Pin and Apron
$10

Starting bid

Christmas theme rolling pin, apron, and spatula! The perfect set up for holiday baking!

Kate Spade Madison Crossbody item
Kate Spade Madison Crossbody
$25

Starting bid

Kate Spade Madison lip toss saddle purse. This purse is the perfect statement to add to your outfit! It comes included with a dust cover.

Lab Tote Bag item
Lab Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Show off your profession in the cutest lab theme tote bag!

Kate Spade Lucy Croc Wristlet item
Kate Spade Lucy Croc Wristlet
$25

Starting bid

Kate Spade Leather Embossed wristlet. It will make the perfect addition to your everyday outfit!

Sourdough Starter Kit item
Sourdough Starter Kit
$8

Starting bid

This kit features banneton proof basket and tools to create your sourdough bread!

Watercolor Microscope item
Watercolor Microscope
$15

Starting bid

Canvas wall art 12"x15"

BOC Study Guide item
BOC Study Guide
$20

Starting bid

BOC Study Guide is the perfect item for a student or a group!

4" Watercolor Ornament item
4" Watercolor Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.

4" Watercolor Ornament item
4" Watercolor Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.

4" Watercolor Ornament item
4" Watercolor Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.

4" Watercolor Ornament item
4" Watercolor Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade lab theme ornament.

Test Tubes Watercolor Picture item
Test Tubes Watercolor Picture
$15

Starting bid

5X7 watercolor picture

Cocktail gift basket item
Cocktail gift basket
$65

Starting bid

Cocktail Gift Basket donated by Omega.Will need to show proof of being age of 21 and older.

Bath & Body Work Set item
Bath & Body Work Set
$25

Starting bid

Bath and body work set donated by C and B Microscopes.

Lab theme mug set item
Lab theme mug set
$20

Starting bid

Lab theme mug gift set

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