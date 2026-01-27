2026 ASCO Raffle4Autism Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
-Your logo or family name will appear on all our thank you social media communications
-Your logo will appear on the sponsor pages of our raffle & website
-Complimentary purchase code for 5 entries to raffle4autism
-All previous benefits mentioned in above category
-Short business spotlight post on social media
-Complimentary purchase code for an additional 5 entries to raffle4autism
-All previous benefits mentioned in above category
-Email sent out to our followers featuring your business
-Opportunity to create a social media reel & sponsored post in April
-All previous benefits mentioned in above category
-Prize package named after your business & logo included in listing
-Complimentary purchase code for an additional 5 entries (total of 15)
-All previous benefits mentioned in above category
-Business name & logo placement in our title this year ”raffle4autism presented by”
-Business placement for an entire year on our website as a community partner
—All previous benefits mentioned in above category
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!