Central Ohio Chapter Autism Society Of America

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Central Ohio Chapter Autism Society Of America

About this event

2026 ASCO Raffle4Autism Sponsorship

Friend of the Raffle
$100

-Your logo or family name will appear on all our thank you social media communications

Wild Card Sponsor
$250

-Your logo will appear on the sponsor pages of our raffle & website

-Complimentary purchase code for 5 entries to raffle4autism

-All previous benefits mentioned in above category

Lucky Charm Sponsor
$500

-Short business spotlight post on social media

-Complimentary purchase code for an additional 5 entries to raffle4autism

-All previous benefits mentioned in above category

Golden Ticket Sponsor
$1,000

-Email sent out to our followers featuring your business

-Opportunity to create a social media reel & sponsored post in April

-All previous benefits mentioned in above category

Grand Prize Partner
$2,500

-Prize package named after your business & logo included in listing

-Complimentary purchase code for an additional 5 entries (total of 15)

-All previous benefits mentioned in above category

Raffle Royalty
$5,000

-Business name & logo placement in our title this year ”raffle4autism presented by”

-Business placement for an entire year on our website as a community partner

—All previous benefits mentioned in above category

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!