Ancient Secrets Foundation

Hosted by

Ancient Secrets Foundation

About this event

2026 Ashland Family Reunion - Soak in Love

2253 Highway 99 North

Ashland, OR, USA

2026 AS Family Reunion - Early Bird
$97
Available until Apr 14

Includes:
- Admission to the 4-day event
- Priceless connections with like-minded people
- Unstoppable love & contagious healing energy

2026 AS Family Reunion - Regular Admission
$147

Includes:
- Admission to the 4-day event
- Priceless connections with like-minded people
- Unstoppable love & contagious healing energy

Enhanced Ticket
$297

Includes:
- Admission to the 4-day event
- Pulse clinic session with a Vaidya
- Special Session with Dr. Clint
- Priceless connections with like-minded people
- Unstoppable love & contagious healing energy

Add a donation for Ancient Secrets Foundation

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