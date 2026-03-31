Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network
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Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

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Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

About this event

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2026 Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards Ceremony

67 Inverness Dr E unit c

Englewood, CO 80112, USA

Add a donation for Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

$

General Ticket
$45

General admission includes lunch and the full program

Student Ticket
$35

Student admission includes lunch and the full program. Please show student ID at check in.

Sponsorship - Community Level
$250
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website
Sponsorship - Bronze Level
$500
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation
Sponsorship - Silver Level
$1,000

Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation; 1/4 page ad in event program

Sponsorship - Gold Level
$2,500

Includes 6 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/3 page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees

Sponsorship - Platinum Level
$5,000

Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/2 page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)

Sponsorship - Visionary
$10,000

Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor); speaking opportunity at the event and presenting sponsor

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