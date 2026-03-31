2026 Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards Ceremony

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About this event
$
General admission includes lunch and the full program
Student admission includes lunch and the full program. Please show student ID at check in.
Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation; 1/4 page ad in event program
Includes 6 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/3 page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/2 page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page ad in event program; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor); speaking opportunity at the event and presenting sponsor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!