2026 Asian Dance Convention

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with:
--> Dinner Included
--> Daytime Program Activities
--> Award Ceremony Access
--> Night Party Ticket
Reserved VIP seating in front rows tables
PLUS, enjoy the full program with:
--> Dinner Included
--> Daytime Program Activities
--> Award Ceremony Access
--> Meet N Greet
--> Night Party Ticket
Want to make sure your team is seated together?
Enjoy the full program with:
--> Dinner Included for all 10 guests
--> Daytime Program Activities
--> Award Ceremony Access
--> 10 Night Party Ticket
--> Optional: Logo Recognition
Reserved VIP seating in front rows, Logo Recognition, Option for one free Vendor Booth
PLUS, enjoy the full program with:
--> Dinner Included for all 10 guests
--> Daytime Program Activities
--> Award Ceremony Access
--> Meet N Greet
--> 10 Night Party Tickets
General Admission access to the concert/night party portion only!
Must wait outside the doors to be let in at the Concert/Night Party's start time (around 8pm) - no entry before that
No guaranteed seating; if there are extra seating available, it's on a FCFS basis
$
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