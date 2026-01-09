Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

Hosted by

Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

About this event

2026 Asian Dance Convention

330 Main St

Green Bay, WI 54301, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with:


--> Dinner Included

--> Daytime Program Activities

--> Award Ceremony Access

--> Night Party Ticket

VIP Ticket
$75

Reserved VIP seating in front rows tables


PLUS, enjoy the full program with:


--> Dinner Included

--> Daytime Program Activities

--> Award Ceremony Access

--> Meet N Greet

--> Night Party Ticket

Table (General Admission)
$500

Want to make sure your team is seated together?


Enjoy the full program with:


--> Dinner Included for all 10 guests

--> Daytime Program Activities

--> Award Ceremony Access

--> 10 Night Party Ticket

--> Optional: Logo Recognition

VIP Table (seats 10)
$750

Reserved VIP seating in front rows, Logo Recognition, Option for one free Vendor Booth


PLUS, enjoy the full program with:


--> Dinner Included for all 10 guests

--> Daytime Program Activities

--> Award Ceremony Access

--> Meet N Greet

--> 10 Night Party Tickets

Concert [Night Party] Only
$25

General Admission access to the concert/night party portion only!


Must wait outside the doors to be let in at the Concert/Night Party's start time (around 8pm) - no entry before that


No guaranteed seating; if there are extra seating available, it's on a FCFS basis

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