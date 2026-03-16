Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

Hosted by

Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

About this event

2026 Asian Dance Convention - Vendors

330 Main St

Green Bay, WI 54301, USA

Vendor Booth A (Info, Buisness, Nonprofit)
$150

ONE 10x10 space; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.


Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for informational, buisness, and nonprofit vendors.


$100 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $150

Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.

Vendor Booth B (Info, Buisness, Nonprofit)
$200

TWO 10x10 spaces; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.


Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for informational, buisness, and nonprofit vendors.


$100 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $150

Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.

Vendor Booth C (Merchandise)
$250

ONE 10x10 space; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.


Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for merchandise vendors.


$200 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $250

Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.

Vendor Booth D (Merchandise)
$300

TWO 10x10 spaces; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.


Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for merchandise vendors.


$200 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $250

Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!