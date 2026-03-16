2026 Asian Dance Convention - Vendors

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ONE 10x10 space; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.
Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for informational, buisness, and nonprofit vendors.
$100 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $150
Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.
TWO 10x10 spaces; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.
Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for informational, buisness, and nonprofit vendors.
$100 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $150
Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.
ONE 10x10 space; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.
Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for merchandise vendors.
$200 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $250
Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.
TWO 10x10 spaces; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.
Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for merchandise vendors.
$200 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $250
Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!