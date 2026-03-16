2026 Asian Dance Convention - Vendors

ONE 10x10 space; once payment and registration is received, vendor coordinator will contact you to choose your spot.





Interested in joining us as a vendor?! We are looking for informational, buisness, and nonprofit vendors.





$100 [for one booth area 10x10] + $50 [your general admission ticket] = $150



Note: If you plan to have more than 1 person at your booth, you will need to purchase additional tickets for them to attend.