2026 Askeo International Outdoor Summer Wrestling Camp

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About this event
Overnight camping is available for athletes of all ages. Wrestlers in middle school and high school may stay onsite independently. Elementary-aged wrestlers are welcome to camp but must have a parent or guardian present onsite for the duration of camp. This option includes a full meal plan with breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided. (All registrations are non refundable)
Day campers will participate in all training sessions and camp activities throughout the day. This option includes a full meal plan with breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided. Athletes can be dropped off in the morning, and parents will pick them up in the evening after all daily activities and events have concluded. (All registrations are non refundable)
Meal Plan Add-On (Non-Camp Participants)
This option is for family members or guests who will be present during camp but are not registered athletes. Includes access to all meals throughout the camp (breakfast, lunch, and dinner).
Cost: $75 per person (All registrations are non refundable)
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