2026 ATA-Houston Celebrating 103rd Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye

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About this event
$
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 1. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 2. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 3. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 4. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 5. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 6. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 7. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 8. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 9. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 10. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 11. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 12. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 13. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 14. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 15. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 16. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 17. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 18. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 19. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
One seat at Table 20. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.
Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.
All sales are final.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!