American Turkish Association of Houston

Hosted by

American Turkish Association of Houston

About this event

Sales closed

2026 ATA-Houston Celebrating 103rd Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye

2626 Sage Rd

Houston, TX 77056, USA

Add a donation for American Turkish Association of Houston

$

Table 1
$275

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 1. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 2
$275

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 2. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 3
$275

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 3. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 4
$275

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 4. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 5
$275

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 5. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 6
$250

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 6. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 7
$250

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 7. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 8
$250

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 8. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 9
$250

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 9. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 10
$250

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 10. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 11
$225

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 11. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 12
$225

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 12. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 13
$225

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 13. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 14
$225

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 14. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 15
$225

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 15. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 16
$200

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 16. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 17
$200

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 17. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 18
$200

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 18. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 19
$200

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 19. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Table 20
$200

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

One seat at Table 20. Please refer to the seating chart for table location. Seats are not individually assigned.

Includes two complimentary drinks. Additional beverages available for purchase.

All sales are final.

Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution during checkout. This contribution is voluntary and does not go to ATA-Houston.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!