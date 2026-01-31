2026 ATAA ANNUAL CONFERENCE FRIDAY EVENTS (STUDENT)

9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Dallas City Tour, Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District tour,

Vehicle will take guests from the hotel at 9:30 am. Dallas city tour on the way to Forth Worth – Guides: Durdane Balakishiyeve & Erdal Sipahi





Find Your Wild West Spirit at Fort Worth Stockyards - Texas with Cattle Drive at (11:30 am- It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes early to secure a viewing spot, as streets close shortly before the drive begins).





12:00 pm-1:00pm -Lunch





1:30pm-2:30pm - 6th Floor Kennedy Museum

The main exhibit, John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation, is on the Sixth Floor.





3:00pm-4:00pm - South Fork Ranch Tour

Experience the World’s Most Famous Ranch! South Fork ranch is open daily 10am-5pm. For guided tour of ranch, Ewing Mansion, Dallas Legends Exhibit.





7:30pm-10:30pm - Networking Dinner & Entertainment

Meet local official, academia members, business owners, professional and local component organization members to do networking at a fun environment.





Group transportation will be provided from:

The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco, Texas 75034