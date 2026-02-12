ATAA 2026 Annual Conference Sponsorship

Recognition as the Platinum Elite Sponsor

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on convention banner, main stage backdrop and registration area Booth space and opportunity to provide branded gift bags for attendees (at sponsor expense)

5 total complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.





IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.