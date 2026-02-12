ATAA 2026 Annual Conference Sponsorship

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About this event
Recognition as the Platinum Elite Sponsor
Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on convention banner, main stage backdrop and registration area Booth space and opportunity to provide branded gift bags for attendees (at sponsor expense)
5 total complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Recognition as the Platinum
Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on conference banner, main stage backdrop and registration area Booth space and opportunity to provide branded gift bags for attendees (at sponsor expense)
4 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Recognition as the Diamond Sponsor
Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on conference banner, main stage backdrop and registration area
3 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Recognition as the Gold Sponsor
Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship on all printed and online materials Display of sponsor logo on conference banner
2 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Recognition as the Silver Sponsor
Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship on all printed and online materials Display of sponsor logo on conference banner
1 complimentary registration for the Full Conference and Gala.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
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