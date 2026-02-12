Assembly of Turkish American Associations

Hosted by

Assembly of Turkish American Associations

About this event

ATAA 2026 Annual Conference Sponsorship

1549 Legacy Dr

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Platinum Elite Sponsor
$15,000

Recognition as the Platinum Elite Sponsor

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on convention banner, main stage backdrop and registration area Booth space and opportunity to provide branded gift bags for attendees (at sponsor expense)

5 total complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition as the Platinum

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on conference banner, main stage backdrop and registration area Booth space and opportunity to provide branded gift bags for attendees (at sponsor expense)

4 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition as the Diamond Sponsor

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship with the logo on all printed and online materials Prominent display of sponsor logo on conference banner, main stage backdrop and registration area

3 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Recognition as the Gold Sponsor

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship on all printed and online materials Display of sponsor logo on conference banner

2 complimentary registrations for the Full Conference and Gala.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition as the Silver Sponsor

Acknowledgement of the company’s sponsorship on all printed and online materials Display of sponsor logo on conference banner

1 complimentary registration for the Full Conference and Gala.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

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