Muslim Medical Inc

Hosted by

Muslim Medical Inc

About this event

2026 Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference Payments

460 4th St NW

Atlanta, GA 30332, USA

MMC Vendor Fee
$250

All vendors must be approved by MMC leadership prior to payment submission. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Community Sponsor
$250

Support the next generation of Muslim healthcare professionals through the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026.


Community Sponsors receive:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on the conference website


Your contribution directly supports mentorship, professional development, and community-building initiatives for pre-med students, medical students, residents, and healthcare professionals.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Become a Bronze Sponsor of the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 and connect with a growing network of future healthcare leaders.


Bronze Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• On-site branding opportunities


This sponsorship helps support educational programming, networking opportunities, and mentorship initiatives for Muslim healthcare students and professionals.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Support the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Silver Sponsor and gain meaningful visibility among students, residents, physicians, and healthcare professionals.


Silver Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity


Your sponsorship helps empower the next generation of Muslim healthcare professionals through mentorship, education, and professional development.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Partner with the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Gold Sponsor and receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities.


Gold Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• Panel/workshop collaboration opportunity
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement
• Dedicated promotion
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity


Gold Sponsors play a major role in supporting mentorship, leadership development, and access to healthcare education within the Muslim community.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Serve as a premier partner of the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Platinum Sponsor.


Platinum Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• Panel/workshop collaboration opportunity
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement
• Dedicated promotion
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity
• Official Title Sponsor recognition


As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of exposure while directly contributing to the growth and success of future Muslim healthcare professionals.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!