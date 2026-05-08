2026 Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference Payments

About this event
All vendors must be approved by MMC leadership prior to payment submission. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
Support the next generation of Muslim healthcare professionals through the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026.
Community Sponsors receive:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on the conference website
Your contribution directly supports mentorship, professional development, and community-building initiatives for pre-med students, medical students, residents, and healthcare professionals.
Become a Bronze Sponsor of the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 and connect with a growing network of future healthcare leaders.
Bronze Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• On-site branding opportunities
This sponsorship helps support educational programming, networking opportunities, and mentorship initiatives for Muslim healthcare students and professionals.
Support the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Silver Sponsor and gain meaningful visibility among students, residents, physicians, and healthcare professionals.
Silver Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity
Your sponsorship helps empower the next generation of Muslim healthcare professionals through mentorship, education, and professional development.
Partner with the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Gold Sponsor and receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities.
Gold Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• Panel/workshop collaboration opportunity
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement
• Dedicated promotion
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity
Gold Sponsors play a major role in supporting mentorship, leadership development, and access to healthcare education within the Muslim community.
Serve as a premier partner of the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 as a Platinum Sponsor.
Platinum Sponsor benefits include:
• Social media shoutout
• Name listed on conference website
• Logo included on website
• Logo on event materials
• Attendee network access
• Booth/table at the event
• Featured social media post
• Inclusion in email communications
• Panel/workshop collaboration opportunity
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement
• Dedicated promotion
• On-site branding
• Video advertisement opportunity
• Official Title Sponsor recognition
As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of exposure while directly contributing to the growth and success of future Muslim healthcare professionals.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!