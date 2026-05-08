2026 Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference Payments

Become a Bronze Sponsor of the Atlanta Muslim Medical Conference 2026 and connect with a growing network of future healthcare leaders.





Bronze Sponsor benefits include:

• Social media shoutout

• Name listed on conference website

• Logo included on website

• Attendee network access

• Booth/table at the event

• On-site branding opportunities





This sponsorship helps support educational programming, networking opportunities, and mentorship initiatives for Muslim healthcare students and professionals.