2026 Auburn Hills Police & Fire Benevolent Golf Outing

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Payment for one golfer.
A Group of 4 Golfers. Please list all Golfer names in comments.
Includes 4 golfers and 4 hole signs. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.
Includes 2 golfers and 2 hole signs. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.
Includes 4 golfers, 9 hole signs, and skills packages. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.
Skills Package for Your Team: Skins, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and (4) Mulligans.
$
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