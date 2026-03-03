The Auburn Hills Police And Fire Benevolent Association

Hosted by

The Auburn Hills Police And Fire Benevolent Association

About this event

2026 Auburn Hills Police & Fire Benevolent Golf Outing

1 Champions Cir

Oxford, MI 48371, USA

Single Golfer
$150

Payment for one golfer.

Team Foursome
$600

A Group of 4 Golfers. Please list all Golfer names in comments.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes 4 golfers and 4 hole signs. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.

Silver Sponsorship
$750

Includes 2 golfers and 2 hole signs. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 4 golfers, 9 hole signs, and skills packages. We will contact you following your purchase to coordinate the design of your hole signs.

Skills Package
$80

Skills Package for Your Team: Skins, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and (4) Mulligans.

Hole Sign
$200

Contact [email protected] to get your company's logo on a hole sign.

Add a donation for The Auburn Hills Police And Fire Benevolent Association

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