2026 Auction Dinner

Reserved seating for 8. Hor d'oeuvres, beverages, and extras (Premium alcohol of choice, 2 bottles of wine or 8 drink tickets, plus raffle tickets). Early entry for cocktail hours at 5 pm to preview auction items. Two full page ad in the event program and listed on the slide show during event. One year of advertising on our website and our social media pages. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
Reserved seating for 8. Hor d'oeuvres, beverages, and extras (Premium bottle of Rum, 2 bottles of wine or 8 drink tickets). Early entry for cocktail hours at 5 pm to preview auction items. Full page ad in the event program and listed on the slide show during event. Six months of advertising on our website and our social media pages. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
Reserved seating for 8. Hor d'oeuvres, beverages, and extras (2 bottles of wine or 8 drink tickets). Early entry for cocktail hours at 5 pm to preview auction items. Half-page ad in the event program and listed on the slide show during event. Three months of advertising on our website. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
Reserved seating for 4. Hor d'oeuvres, beverages, and extras (1 bottle of wine or 4 drink tickets). Early entry for cocktail hour at 5 pm to event to preview the auction items. 1/4 page ad in the event program, listed on the slide show at event, and name on dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
Limited Seating available. You will be able to enter the event at 6 pm when doors open to the public.
This is a donation that covers a table for 8 for the Rodeo Queen, Princess, and Ambassador that is named for this season's Rodeo. Each table will have the table sponsor listed, will get one full page ad in the event program, name listed in the slide show at the event, and six months of advertising on the website. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
This a sponsored table for the Rodeo Queen. The table will have the table sponsor listed, will get one full page ad in the event program, name listed in the slide show at the event, and six months of advertising on the website. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
This a sponsored table for the Rodeo Princess. The table will have the table sponsor listed, will get one full page ad in the event program, name listed in the slide show at the event, and six months of advertising on the website. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
This a sponsored table for the Rodeo Ambassador. The table will have the table sponsor listed, will get one full page ad in the event program, name listed in the slide show at the event, and six months of advertising on the website. Dated table sponsor group banner at the rodeo.
