Audrain Emergency Communications, Inc.

Offered by

Audrain Emergency Communications, Inc.

About the memberships

2026 Audrain Emergency Communications, Inc.'s Memberships AECI

2026 AECI Individual Membership
$25

Valid for one year

This is a single membership in which you will receive a AECI Badge

2026 AECI Family Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Family Membership with 1 AECI Badge. Additional ID Badges are $10 each. These can be added below and good for 2 years.

Additional Family Membership Badge
$10

No expiration

Additional Family Membership ID badges at $10 each good for 2 years.

2026 AECI Additional Donation
$50

No expiration

If you would like to provide additional support to us with a tax deductible donation.

Add a donation for Audrain Emergency Communications, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!