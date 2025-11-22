2026 Audrain Emergency Communications, Inc.'s Memberships AECI

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
This is a single membership in which you will receive a AECI Badge
Valid for one year
Family Membership with 1 AECI Badge. Additional ID Badges are $10 each. These can be added below and good for 2 years.
No expiration
Additional Family Membership ID badges at $10 each good for 2 years.
No expiration
If you would like to provide additional support to us with a tax deductible donation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!