2026 Autism Festival Vendor Registration

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About this event
Guarantees a covered space for vendors, businesses, or other tabling organizations.
Uncovered space for vendors selling items or food. You may bring a tent to the event.
For vendors selling food from a food truck or trailer ONLY. If you sell from a table please register for a covered or uncovered booth.
Covered or Uncovered space for for-profit businesses distributing information. Covered/Uncovered spaces assigned based on availability.
For Non-profit and government organizations ONLY. EIN will be verified. Covered or Uncovered space assigned based on availability. No sales are permitted at free tables.
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