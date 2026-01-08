Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

Hosted by

Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

About this event

2026 Autism Festival Vendor Registration

484 Sala Ave

Westwego, LA 70094, USA

Guaranteed Covered Booth
$50

Guarantees a covered space for vendors, businesses, or other tabling organizations.

Uncovered Vendor Booth
$40

Uncovered space for vendors selling items or food. You may bring a tent to the event.

Food Truck Space
$40

For vendors selling food from a food truck or trailer ONLY. If you sell from a table please register for a covered or uncovered booth.

For-Profit Businesses (no sales)
$30

Covered or Uncovered space for for-profit businesses distributing information. Covered/Uncovered spaces assigned based on availability.

Non-Profit/Government Organizations
Free

For Non-profit and government organizations ONLY. EIN will be verified. Covered or Uncovered space assigned based on availability. No sales are permitted at free tables.

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