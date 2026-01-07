Spectrum Support Society

Hosted by

Spectrum Support Society

About this event

2026 Spectrum Support Society Autism Walk

Arden Rd Elementary Park

Amarillo, TX 79119, USA

Autism Walk Registration Ticket
Free

This is for anyone attending the walk! You will want a ticket to join in on all the fun! Food Trucks, bounce houses, prizes/raffles, and resource central!





Event T-Shirt
$15

Help us raise awareness by purchasing our 2026 Autism Walk Event T-shirt! You can see the shirt design on Spectrum Support Society's Facebook Page!

Blue Sponsor
$250

Benefits:

Logo & Shout outs on Social Media


Follow the link for more details on being a sponsor!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaXiaYSQECC5hvS25aDSwseF5sktPSpdRq49JDX9eE6tFNKw/viewform?usp=header

Infinity Sponsor
$750

Benefits:

Logo & Shout Outs on Social Media

Logo on Sponsor Banners at the Autism Walk Event


Follow the link for more details on being a sponsor!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaXiaYSQECC5hvS25aDSwseF5sktPSpdRq49JDX9eE6tFNKw/viewform?usp=header


Heart of Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Benefits:

Logo & Shout Outs on Social Media

Logo on Sponsor Banners at the Autism Walk Event

Logo on Autism Walk T-Shirt


Follow the link for more details on being a sponsor!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaXiaYSQECC5hvS25aDSwseF5sktPSpdRq49JDX9eE6tFNKw/viewform?usp=header

Corporate Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits:

Logo & Shout Outs on Social Media

Logo on Sponsor Banners at the Autism Walk Event

Logo on Autism Walk T-Shirt

Sponsor Spotlight on SSS Website


Follow the link for more details on being a sponsor!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaXiaYSQECC5hvS25aDSwseF5sktPSpdRq49JDX9eE6tFNKw/viewform?usp=header

Add a donation for Spectrum Support Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!