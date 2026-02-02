Colorado Bluesky Foundation

Hosted by

Colorado Bluesky Foundation

About this event

2026 Autism Walk

125 E Riverwalk

Pueblo, CO 81003, USA

Adult Participant
$15

This is for particpants ages 16 and up. Registration includes a t-shirt.


Upon completion of this registration, I hereby waive and relieve any claims for injuries that may occur as a direct result of my participation in the event against Colorado Bluesky Foundation, Family Support Center of Colorado, race directors and/or sponsors, or anyone in connection with this event.

Child Participation
$10

This is for children ages 0-15. Registration includes a t-shirt.


Upon completion of this registration, I hereby waive and relieve any claims for injuries that may occur as a direct result of my participation in the event against Colorado Bluesky Foundation, Family Support Center of Colorado, race directors and/or sponsors, or anyone in connection with this event.

Vendor Registration
$150

This cost includes one six foot table, two chairs and designated vendor booth space.


Upon completion of this registration, I hereby waive and relieve any claims for injuries that may occur as a direct result of my participation in the event against Colorado Bluesky Foundation, Family Support Center of Colorado, race directors and/or sponsors, or anyone in connection with this event.

Add a donation for Colorado Bluesky Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!