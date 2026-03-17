2026 AutoNation Putt for a Purpose Manasota

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About this event
(SOLD OUT)
Signage and recognition at longest drive hole for one of two Longest Drive Contests, with social media mention. Includes a four-some in golf outing.
Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event. Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.
Signage and recognition at designated holes for the Closest to the Pin Contest, with social media mention. Includes a four-some in golf outing.
Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event. Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.
Signage and recognition at space for the Longest Putt Contest. Includes a four-some in golf outing, with social media mention.
Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event. Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.
Recognition and signage at the breakfast service for participants.
Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event. Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.
Signage and acknowledgment on drink tickets and carts.
Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event. Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.
Includes entry for 4 players to play a round of golf.
Includes entry into all hole-contests, 5 Raffle tickets, Breakfast, Lunch & 2 Drink tickets.
Includes entry for 1 Player to play a round of golf.
Includes entry into all hole-contests, 5 Raffle tickets, Breakfast, Lunch & 2 Drink tickets.
We are asking for gift cards, merchandise, or prize donations for our charity raffle. All raffle proceeds will benefit Moffitt Cancer Center.
Your business will be recognized on event signage, marketing materials, and across social media — a great way to showcase your community involvement while helping make a difference.
5 Raffle Tickets to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.
1 Raffle Ticket to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.
30 Raffle Tickets to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.
$
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