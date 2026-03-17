AutoNation

Hosted by

AutoNation

About this event

2026 AutoNation Putt for a Purpose Manasota

1000 Circus Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34232, USA

Platinum Sponsorship (SOLD OUT)
$4,000

(SOLD OUT)

Gold Sponsorships
$3,500

Signage and recognition at longest drive hole for one of two Longest Drive Contests, with social media mention.  Includes a four-some in golf outing.


Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event.  Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

Signage and recognition at designated holes for the Closest to the Pin Contest, with social media mention.  Includes a four-some in golf outing.


Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event.  Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500

Signage and recognition at space for the Longest Putt Contest.  Includes a four-some in golf outing, with social media mention.


Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event.  Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.

Food Sponsorship
$2,000

Recognition and signage at the breakfast service for participants.


Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event.  Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.

Drink Sponsorship
$2,000

Signage and acknowledgment on drink tickets and carts.


Each sponsorship includes a team of four to attend the event.  Signage, banners, and digital to be provided by sponsor.

1 Foursome
$800

Includes entry for 4 players to play a round of golf.


Includes entry into all hole-contests, 5 Raffle tickets, Breakfast, Lunch & 2 Drink tickets.

Single Player
$200

Includes entry for 1 Player to play a round of golf.


Includes entry into all hole-contests, 5 Raffle tickets, Breakfast, Lunch & 2 Drink tickets.

Raffle Support!
Free

We are asking for gift cards, merchandise, or prize donations for our charity raffle. All raffle proceeds will benefit Moffitt Cancer Center.


Your business will be recognized on event signage, marketing materials, and across social media — a great way to showcase your community involvement while helping make a difference.

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 Raffle Tickets to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.

15 Raffle Tickets
$50

1 Raffle Ticket to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.

30 Raffle Tickets
$100

30 Raffle Tickets to enter to win a prize(s) of your choosing.

Add a donation for AutoNation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!