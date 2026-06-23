People gather on a lawn in front of a building with trees and a body of water in the background.
Portside Foundation

Hosted by

Portside Foundation

About this event

2026 Autumn Equinox

20 Gilsland Farm Rd

Falmouth, ME 04105, USA

Early Bird Adult
$30
Available until Aug 24

Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes one drink ticket, yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, + lawn games!

Early Bird Child
$12
Available until Aug 24

Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, children's activities, + lawn games! Children under 5 are free and do not need a ticket.

Adult Ticket
$35

Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes one drink ticket, yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, + lawn games!

Child Ticket
$15

Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, lawn games and children's activities. Children under 5 are free and do not need a ticket.

VIP Parking
$15

Park at Maine Audubon! Enjoy VIP Parking right at Maine Audubon. Skip the shuttle bus and enjoy a short walk to the party from your car.


*VIP Parking Pass covers a car full, perfect for families or arriving with your friends! Car pooling is encouraged, let's be green and help cut down on carbon emissions.

Free Parking
Free

Want to park for free? Park at Waldo's General Store and we'll have a shuttle bus to help get you to Maine Audubon!


In the case that the Waldo's lot fills, we will have volunteers directing you to Maine Cancer Foundation or Walmart as backup lots.

2 Adult Tickets + Maine Audubon Household Membership
$100

Enjoy 2 adult tickets to Autumn Equinox, and keep the fun going all year long with a Maine Audubon household membership. Enjoy Monthly news and member emails, program discounts, 10% discount at Nature Stores, subscription to Habitat magazine, and discounts for the whole family (including summer camp)!

Add a donation for Portside Foundation

$

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