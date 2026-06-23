2026 Autumn Equinox

About this event
Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes one drink ticket, yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, + lawn games!
Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, children's activities, + lawn games! Children under 5 are free and do not need a ticket.
Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes one drink ticket, yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, + lawn games!
Your ticket purchase supports Maine Audubon and includes yummy bites from local food trucks, live music, lawn games and children's activities. Children under 5 are free and do not need a ticket.
Park at Maine Audubon! Enjoy VIP Parking right at Maine Audubon. Skip the shuttle bus and enjoy a short walk to the party from your car.
*VIP Parking Pass covers a car full, perfect for families or arriving with your friends! Car pooling is encouraged, let's be green and help cut down on carbon emissions.
Want to park for free? Park at Waldo's General Store and we'll have a shuttle bus to help get you to Maine Audubon!
In the case that the Waldo's lot fills, we will have volunteers directing you to Maine Cancer Foundation or Walmart as backup lots.
Enjoy 2 adult tickets to Autumn Equinox, and keep the fun going all year long with a Maine Audubon household membership. Enjoy Monthly news and member emails, program discounts, 10% discount at Nature Stores, subscription to Habitat magazine, and discounts for the whole family (including summer camp)!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!