Avaloch Farm Music Retreat Inc

Hosted by

Avaloch Farm Music Retreat Inc

About this event

2026 Avaloch Chamber Music Festival

16 Hardy Ln

Boscawen, NH 03303, USA

Festival Pass
$200

Enjoy tickets to all festival performances and talks over three days. Also includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a cash bar.

Single Day Pass
$80

Enjoy tickets to ALL festival performances and talks for a single day. Also includes lunch and dinner, with a cash bar.

Evening Concert Ticket
$20

Enjoy admission to ONE evening (5:30 PM) performance and talk.

Matinee Concert Ticket
$10

Enjoy admission to ONE afternoon (2:00 PM) performance and talk.

One Night Stay on Avaloch Grounds
$150

Why go home? Spend the night in one of our two-bedroom suites. Please purchase one ticket for each night you intend to stay.

Add a donation for Avaloch Farm Music Retreat Inc

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