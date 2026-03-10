2026 Avaloch Chamber Music Festival

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About this event
Enjoy tickets to all festival performances and talks over three days. Also includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a cash bar.
Enjoy tickets to ALL festival performances and talks for a single day. Also includes lunch and dinner, with a cash bar.
Enjoy admission to ONE evening (5:30 PM) performance and talk.
Enjoy admission to ONE afternoon (2:00 PM) performance and talk.
Why go home? Spend the night in one of our two-bedroom suites. Please purchase one ticket for each night you intend to stay.
$
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