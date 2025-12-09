Avalon Park Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Avalon Park Rotary Foundation

About this event

2026 Avalon Park Rotary Texas Hold 'Em Poker and Games Night.

13401 Tanja King Blvd

Orlando, FL 32828, USA

EARLY BIRD VIP POKER TICKET
$200
Available until Jun 1

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.


Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.



Must be 21 and over to purchase

EARLY BIRD GAMING TABLES TICKET
$100
Available until Jun 1

Priority entry, reserved seating at gaming tables and access to VIP‑only areas.


Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.



Must be 21 and over to purchase

VIP POKER TICKET
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

GAMING TABLES TICKET
$125

Priority entry, reserved seating at gaming tables and access to VIP‑only areas.


Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.



Must be 21 and over to purchase

Spectator Admission
$100

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.


Must be 21 and over to purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!