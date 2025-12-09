2026 Avalon Park Rotary Texas Hold 'Em Poker and Games Night.

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Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.
Must be 21 and over to purchase
Priority entry, reserved seating at gaming tables and access to VIP‑only areas.
Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.
Must be 21 and over to purchase
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating at gaming tables and access to VIP‑only areas.
Save money by purchasing your ticket before prices go up on June 1st.
Must be 21 and over to purchase
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Must be 21 and over to purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!