2026 Award Celebration

Reserved individual guest ticket. Includes a three-course meal and scholarship presentation.
Reserved individual guest ticket. Includes a three-course meal and scholarship presentation.
Premiere Sponsor
$5,000
6 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, eblasts, and social media).
o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter)
o 2 VIP tables with seating for 8 guests each (16 guest admissions).
o Table signage with company name/logo
o One named scholarship award for a college engineering student ($1,600 ).
o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, eblasts, and social media).
o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter)
o 2 VIP tables with seating for 8 guests each (16 guest admissions).
o Table signage with company name/logo
o One named scholarship award for a college engineering student ($1,600 ).
Leadership Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
o Logo placement on all event marketing.
o Shared social media posts with all Leadership Sponsors.
o 1 VIP table for 8 guests.
o One named scholarship award for a graduating high school student ($1,200).
o Logo placement on all event marketing.
o Shared social media posts with all Leadership Sponsors.
o 1 VIP table for 8 guests.
o One named scholarship award for a graduating high school student ($1,200).
Engineering Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
o Logo on event page of CEF website.
o Shared social media posts with all Engineering Sponsors.
o 4 complimentary VIP tickets to attend the event.
o Supports a portion of a one-year scholarship award for an engineering student.
o Logo on event page of CEF website.
o Shared social media posts with all Engineering Sponsors.
o 4 complimentary VIP tickets to attend the event.
o Supports a portion of a one-year scholarship award for an engineering student.
Celebration Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
o Sponsors a table for award recipients and their family members attending the event.
o 2 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
o Sponsors a table for award recipients and their family members attending the event.
o 2 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
Add a donation for Chicago Engineers' Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!