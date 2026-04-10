2026 Award Celebration

o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, eblasts, and social media). o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) o 2 VIP tables with seating for 8 guests each (16 guest admissions). o Table signage with company name/logo o One named scholarship award for a college engineering student ($1,600 ).

o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, eblasts, and social media). o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) o 2 VIP tables with seating for 8 guests each (16 guest admissions). o Table signage with company name/logo o One named scholarship award for a college engineering student ($1,600 ).

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