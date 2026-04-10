Chicago Engineers' Foundation

Hosted by

Chicago Engineers' Foundation

About this event

2026 Award Celebration

65 W Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60604, USA

General Admission
$85
Reserved individual guest ticket. Includes a three-course meal and scholarship presentation.
Premiere Sponsor
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, eblasts, and social media). o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) o 2 VIP tables with seating for 8 guests each (16 guest admissions). o Table signage with company name/logo o One named scholarship award for a college engineering student ($1,600 ).
Leadership Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
o Logo placement on all event marketing. o Shared social media posts with all Leadership Sponsors. o 1 VIP table for 8 guests. o One named scholarship award for a graduating high school student ($1,200).
Engineering Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
o Logo on event page of CEF website. o Shared social media posts with all Engineering Sponsors. o 4 complimentary VIP tickets to attend the event. o Supports a portion of a one-year scholarship award for an engineering student.
Celebration Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
o Sponsors a table for award recipients and their family members attending the event. o 2 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
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