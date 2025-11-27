Association for Youth and Children, Europe
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Association for Youth and Children, Europe

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Association for Youth and Children, Europe

About this event

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2026 AYCE Conference Early Bird Ticket Prices

Ramstein Officer's Club Ramstein AFB

Germany

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$

Regular Ticket Price
$200

Regular Price Ticket. One ticket for $200.00

3 Day CLASS Summit "Infant/Toddler" Add On
$250

This is a training offered 15-17 April at the Ramstein Officer's Club

2 Day CLASS Summit "PreK" Add On
$250

This is a training offered 15-16 April at the Ramstein Officer's Club

MSA 1 Day Training (Invite only) Add on
$100

You must have an Authorized invitation prior to purchase. This will be a training offered on 17 April at the Ramstein Officer's Club to attenders that have received Authorization from MSA.

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