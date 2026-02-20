2026 AYLAA SPONSORSHIP

Offered by
About this shop
Your Company Logo displayed on one bucking chute (*Only 6 spots will be sold)
Large 4’X8’ arena sign prominently displayed in the arena during all arena events.
Medium 4’X4’ arena sign prominently displayed at all arena events.
Small 2’X4’ bleacher sign prominently displayed at all arena events.
Large 4’X8’ arena sign prominently displayed at all arena events.
Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website.
Your Company Logo to appear on a saddle if commitment is made by March 31, 2026.
Circle the age group and gender you would like to sponsor: (Sub Junior/Junior/Senior) (Boys/Girls) *Note: Up to two sponsor spots will be sold per saddle.
An Event Sponsor covers ALL of the prizes (1st-6th) for that event.
Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website.
Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website. Please note the event you would like to sponsor or leave blank:
Your Company Logo prominently displayed on one barrel to be used in Figure 8 and Cloverleaf barrel events.
MUST BE PURCHASED BY MARCH 31 TO GUARANTEE PHOTO ON BARREL WRAP
Each participant receives a buckle and this sponsor would help cover the cost of the buckles for leadline.
Each participant receives a buckle and this sponsor would help cover the cost of the buckles for mutton busting.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!