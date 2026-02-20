Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

2026 AYLAA SPONSORSHIP

Bucking chute
$1,350

Your Company Logo displayed on one bucking chute (*Only 6 spots will be sold) 


GOLD LEVEL
$1,100

Large 4’X8’ arena sign prominently displayed in the arena during all arena events. 

SILVER LEVEL
$550

Medium 4’X4’ arena sign prominently displayed at all arena events.  


SILVER LEVEL
$275

Small 2’X4’ bleacher sign prominently displayed at all arena events.

SADDLE SPONSOR
$1,650

Large 4’X8’ arena sign prominently displayed at all arena events. 

Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website. 

Your Company Logo to appear on a saddle if commitment is made by March 31, 2026.

Circle the age group and gender you would like to sponsor: (Sub Junior/Junior/Senior) (Boys/Girls) *Note: Up to two sponsor spots will be sold per saddle.


EVENT SPONSOR
$565

An Event Sponsor covers ALL of the prizes (1st-6th) for that event.

Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website.



BUCKLE SPONSOR
$165

Your Company Logo prominently displayed on our website. Please note the event you would like to sponsor or leave blank:

BARREL SPONSOR
$165

Your Company Logo prominently displayed on one barrel to be used in Figure 8 and Cloverleaf barrel events.

MUST BE PURCHASED BY MARCH 31 TO GUARANTEE PHOTO ON BARREL WRAP

EVENT PRIZE 2nd PLACE
$100
EVENT PRIZE 3rd PLACE
$90
EVENT PRIZE 4th PLACE
$80
EVENT PRIZE 5th PLACE
$70
EVENT PRIZE 6th PLACE
$60
LEADLINE
$1,000

Each participant receives a buckle and this sponsor would help cover the cost of the buckles for leadline.

MUTTON BUSTING
$1,000

Each participant receives a buckle and this sponsor would help cover the cost of the buckles for mutton busting.

