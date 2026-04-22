2026 AYLAA TRAILER SPONSORSHIP

About this shop
We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers. To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series. We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise. The advertising area will include Gold sponsors for both front and rear of the trailers. These areas are approximately 24”H x 24”L. We can reserve your Gold advertisement for $500 (includes name/logo on both trailers). Please contact us soon, as these spots will be filling fast!!!
We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers. To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series. We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise. The advertising area will include the silver is (1) 6”H x 12”L reserved spot for $250 (includes name/logo on both trailers).
We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers. To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series. We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise. The advertising area will include bronze (1) 6”H x 6”L reserved spot for $125 (includes name/logo on both trailers).
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