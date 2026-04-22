2026 AYLAA TRAILER SPONSORSHIP

We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers. To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series. We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise. The advertising area will include Gold sponsors for both front and rear of the trailers. These areas are approximately 24”H x 24”L. We can reserve your Gold advertisement for $500 (includes name/logo on both trailers). Please contact us soon, as these spots will be filling fast!!!