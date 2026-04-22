Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

Offered by

Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

About this shop

2026 AYLAA TRAILER SPONSORSHIP

GOLD TRAILER 24”H x 24”L (includes name/logo on both) item
GOLD TRAILER 24”H x 24”L (includes name/logo on both)
$500

We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers.  To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series.  We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise.  The advertising area will include Gold sponsors for both front and rear of the trailers.  These areas are approximately 24”H x 24”L.  We can reserve your Gold advertisement for $500 (includes name/logo on both trailers).  Please contact us soon, as these spots will be filling fast!!!

0
SILVER TRAILER 6”H x 12”L (includes name/logo on both) item
SILVER TRAILER 6”H x 12”L (includes name/logo on both)
$250

We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers.  To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series.  We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise.  The advertising area will include the silver is (1) 6”H x 12”L reserved spot for $250 (includes name/logo on both trailers). 

0
BRONZE TRAILER 6”H x 6 ”L (includes name/logo on both) item
BRONZE TRAILER 6”H x 6 ”L (includes name/logo on both)
$125

We are excited to announce that we are giving away (2) Horse Trailers.  To be awarded to overall Hi-Point Boy & Girl for the series.  We are selling spots on these trailers for you to advertise.  The advertising area will include bronze (1) 6”H x 6”L reserved spot for $125 (includes name/logo on both trailers).

0
Add a donation for Alvin Youth Livestock And Arena Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!