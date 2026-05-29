2026 AZFO Annual Meeting

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395 Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park, AZ 86017, USA
Enjoy the full program with opportunity to sign up for mini-expeditions.
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This year, the banquet will be buffet-style, with healthy and vegetarian options. And dessert!
Banquet speaker name TBA.
We are holding the Friday Social at the Pinewood Country Club, with plenty of finger food and a cash bar. Catch up with your birding friends from all across the state!
We offer this extra meal due to the limited options for dining in the Munds Park location. Continental breakfast.
We offer this extra meal due to the limited options for dining in the Munds Park location. Taco bar.
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