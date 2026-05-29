Arizona Field Ornithologists

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Arizona Field Ornithologists

About this event

2026 AZFO Annual Meeting

Pinewood Country Club

395 Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park, AZ 86017, USA

Registration - AZFO Members
$35

Enjoy the full program with opportunity to sign up for mini-expeditions.

Registration - Non-members
$55

Thinking of joining AZFO? For a discount on a new AZFO membership, see below.

Student Registration
$20
First-time Membership and Meeting Registration
$65

Join AZFO now at this combined rate of $65 for meeting registration and for an AZFO membership good through December 31, 2027. By doing so, you will save $20, versus paying $55 for non-member registration now and $30 for membership at a later date.

Renew Your AZFO Individual or Family Membership
$30

Renew your membership for 2027 or join AZFO (good through December 2027). Have a Family Membership? Save $10 by renewing today!

Annual Banquet & Speaker
$25

This year, the banquet will be buffet-style, with healthy and vegetarian options. And dessert!

Banquet speaker name TBA.

Friday Evening Social
$7

We are holding the Friday Social at the Pinewood Country Club, with plenty of finger food and a cash bar. Catch up with your birding friends from all across the state!

Light Breakfast Saturday Morning
$10

We offer this extra meal due to the limited options for dining in the Munds Park location. Continental breakfast.

Lunch on Saturday
$20

We offer this extra meal due to the limited options for dining in the Munds Park location. Taco bar.

Add a donation for Arizona Field Ornithologists

$

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