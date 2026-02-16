Jeep® Babes Enthusiast Club Michigan Chapter

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Jeep® Babes Enthusiast Club Michigan Chapter

About this event

2026 Babes Retreat

2263 W 14th St

White Cloud, MI 49349, USA

Single - Main Lodge item
Single - Main Lodge item
Single - Main Lodge
$298

Main Lodge room with 1 queen bed.

Price based on single occupancy.

Double - Main Lodge - Total Room Cost item
Double - Main Lodge - Total Room Cost item
Double - Main Lodge - Total Room Cost
$410

Main lodge room with double occupancy. 2 queen beds. Sleeps 2.

Single - Granary item
Single - Granary item
Single - Granary
$350

Granary room with 1 queen.

Double - Granary - Total Room Cost item
Double - Granary - Total Room Cost item
Double - Granary - Total Room Cost item
Double - Granary - Total Room Cost
$480

Granary room with 2 queen beds. Sleeps 2.

Livery - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost item
Livery - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost item
Livery - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost
$480

Each room is equipped with two beds that may be any combination of king, queen, twin xl.

Livery Efficiency - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost item
Livery Efficiency - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost item
Livery Efficiency - Double Occupancy - Total Room Cost
$480

Each room is equipped with a kitchenette and two beds that may be any combination of king, queen, twin xl.

Retreat Shirt item
Retreat Shirt
$35
Available until Jun 12

Coral color, soft feel, unisex shirt with vinyl print. Shirts will be available for pickup at the retreat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!