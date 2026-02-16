2026 Babes Retreat

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Main Lodge room with 1 queen bed.
Price based on single occupancy.
Main lodge room with double occupancy. 2 queen beds. Sleeps 2.
Granary room with 1 queen.
Granary room with 2 queen beds. Sleeps 2.
Each room is equipped with two beds that may be any combination of king, queen, twin xl.
Each room is equipped with a kitchenette and two beds that may be any combination of king, queen, twin xl.
Coral color, soft feel, unisex shirt with vinyl print. Shirts will be available for pickup at the retreat.
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