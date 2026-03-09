CANCELED!!! - BUT YOUR SCHOLARSHIP DONATION MATTERS!!!

“I CARE” DONATION 💙🎓

Non-Attendance Support Opportunity

Can’t attend? You can still show that you care in a powerful way!

One of BABSE’s core pillars is supporting our youth through annual scholarships. Your donation—no matter the amount—helps us continue investing in the next generation of leaders and educators.

Show You Care Today:

Every contribution makes a difference and brings us closer to our scholarship goals.

✨ 100% of your donation goes directly to the BABSE Scholarship Fund.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and commitment to our students!