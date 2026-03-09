CANCELED!!! - BUT YOUR SCHOLARSHIP DONATION MATTERS!!!

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About this event
“I CARE” DONATION 💙🎓
Non-Attendance Support Opportunity
Can’t attend? You can still show that you care in a powerful way!
One of BABSE’s core pillars is supporting our youth through annual scholarships. Your donation—no matter the amount—helps us continue investing in the next generation of leaders and educators.
Show You Care Today:
Every contribution makes a difference and brings us closer to our scholarship goals.
✨ 100% of your donation goes directly to the BABSE Scholarship Fund.
Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and commitment to our students!
“I UNDERSTAND THE ASSIGNMENT” 💙🎓
Non-Attendance Support Opportunity
DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES<OUR SCHOLARSHIP MIX & MINGLE RECEPTION HAS BEEN CANCELED.
YOU CAN STILL MAKE IMPACT!
Even if you’re unable to attend, you can still make a meaningful impact! One of BABSE’s core pillars is supporting our youth through annual scholarships—and your support helps make that possible.
Step into your role as a supporter who UNDERSTANDS THE ASSIGNMENT by contributing to a cause that directly uplifts and empowers future leaders.
Make a Difference Today:
Every dollar counts and creates opportunities for students to succeed.
✨ 100% of your donation goes directly to the BABSE Scholarship Fund.
Thank you for your generosity, your heart, and your commitment to making a difference!
“I AM A DIFFERENCE MAKER” 💙🎓
Non-Attendance Support Opportunity
DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES<OUR SCHOLARSHIP MIX & MINGLE RECEPTION HAS BEEN CANCELED.
YOU CAN STILL MAKE IMPACT!
Even if you’re unable to attend, you can still make a meaningful impact! One of BABSE’s core pillars is supporting our youth through annual scholarships—and your support helps make that possible.
Step into your role as a Difference Maker by contributing to a cause that directly uplifts and empowers future leaders.
Make a Difference Today:
Every dollar counts and creates opportunities for students to succeed.
✨ 100% of your donation goes directly to the BABSE Scholarship Fund.
Thank you for your generosity, your heart, and your commitment to making a difference!
“AUNTIE/UNCLE – We Are Family” 💙🎓
Non-Attendance Support Opportunity
DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES<OUR SCHOLARSHIP MIX & MINGLE RECEPTION HAS BEEN CANCELED.
YOU CAN STILL MAKE IMPACT!
Even if you’re unable to attend, you can still make a powerful impact! One of BABSE’s core pillars is supporting our youth through annual scholarships—and you can help us continue this important work.
We invite you to stand in the role of “Auntie” or “Uncle” by giving a meaningful donation that helps uplift and invest in the next generation.
Make a Difference Today:
Every dollar truly counts and brings us one step closer to changing a student’s future.
✨ 100% of your donation goes directly to the BABSE Scholarship Fund.
Thank you for your continued love, support, and commitment to our scholars!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!