2026 BABSE S.L.I.C.E. Conference Vendors/Sponsors

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About this event
FLYER ONLY VENDORS are responsible for providing and delivering pre-printed flyers by March 9, 2026, to be placed in all BABSE Swag bags. Please email a copy of your flyer to [email protected] for pre-approval and delivery details.
Vendors and Sponsors may pay online by Wednesday, March 11th, or mail your donation (postmarked by Wednesday, March 4th. Please remit your payment along with page 3 of the Sponsorship Packet. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!
SPONSOR/VENDOR PACKET LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZiRktWwyqfvD-XTzk9X4x8lRGnJziZg_/view?usp=sharing
IN-PERSON VENDORS are provided a table and 2 chairs. In-person vendors may also provide 500 pre-printed flyers to be included in all BABSE Swag bags. Your flyer will also be posted on our social media (Facebook, Instagram, and X). THIS IS THE BEST OPTION TO SHOWCASE YOUR ORGANIZATION!
Vendors and Sponsors may pay online by Wednesday, March 11th, or mail your donation (postmarked by Wednesday, March 4th. Please remit your payment along with page 3 of the Sponsorship Packet. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!
SPONSOR/VENDOR PACKET LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZiRktWwyqfvD-XTzk9X4x8lRGnJziZg_/view?usp=sharing
GOLD SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE $2,000
■ Gold Sponsor announced at all program events.
■ Company name included on all print collateral
and media advertising for the organization.
■ Two (2) reserved seats at our annual scholarship brunch
■ Vendor space at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.)
■ Provide 500 pre-printed flyers to be included in all BABSE Swag bags (optional, but highly encouraged)
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE $3,000
■ Platinum Sponsor announced at all program events.
■ Company name and logo included on all print collateral and media advertising for the organization.
■ Complimentary Basic Institutional Membership (up
to 11 people)
■ Half of a reserved table (4 seats) at our annual scholarship brunch
■ Vendor space at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.)
■ Provide 500 pre-printed flyers to be included in all BABSE Swag bags (optional, but highly encouraged)
CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE $5,000
■ Corporate Sponsor announced at all program events.
■ Company name and logo included on all print collateral and media advertising for the organization.
■ Banner of company’s name and logo displayed at all events and any event where they venue space allows banners
■ Company advertising permitted at all program events-
opportunity to speak for 3 minutes
■ Complimentary Deluxe Institutional Membership
(up to 22 people)
■ Reserved table (8 seats) at our annual scholarship brunch
■ Vendor space at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.)
■ Provide 500 pre-printed flyers to be included in all BABSE Swag bags (optional, but highly encouraged)
■ Event Sponsor announced at the specific program/event the donation is made
■ Company name included on all print collateral and media advertising for the specific event.
■ Social media blasts will also be made announcing sponsorship
■ One (1) discounted seat at our annual scholarship brunch
■ Vendor space at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.)
■ FLYER or IN-PERSON Vendor at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.). Please provide 500 flyers by 3/9/26
$
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