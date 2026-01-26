2026 BABSE S.L.I.C.E. Conference Vendors/Sponsors

GOLD SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE $2,000

■ Gold Sponsor announced at all program events.

■ Company name included on all print collateral

and media advertising for the organization.

■ Two (2) reserved seats at our annual scholarship brunch

■ Vendor space at Annual Education Conference (S.L.I.C.E.)

■ Provide 500 pre-printed flyers to be included in all BABSE Swag bags (optional, but highly encouraged)