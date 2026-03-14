2026 BACC Golf Tournament

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About this event
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Generous prize money (CASH) for top 3 in three flights!
Great Pin prizes!
Chance at $10,000 if you score a hole in one!
Meal included!
$225 for a team of 4
One person on each team must work for a Chamber Business.
Mulligans: Each team member can purchase 2 mulligans for $5.00.
Mulligans are used by the individual who purchased it, not the entire team. One mulligan per team member per 9 holes.
Example: all 4 players on a team want 2 mulligans each = $20/team
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!