Britton Chamber of Commerce
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Britton Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Britton Chamber of Commerce

About this event

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2026 BACC Golf Tournament

10920 424th Ave

Britton, SD 57430, USA

Add a donation for Britton Chamber of Commerce

$

Team of 4
$225

Generous prize money (CASH) for top 3 in three flights!

Great Pin prizes!

Chance at $10,000 if you score a hole in one!

Meal included!

$225 for a team of 4

One person on each team must work for a Chamber Business.

2 Mulligans/team player
$5

Mulligans: Each team member can purchase 2 mulligans for $5.00.

Mulligans are used by the individual who purchased it, not the entire team. One mulligan per team member per 9 holes.


Example: all 4 players on a team want 2 mulligans each = $20/team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!