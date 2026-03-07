2026 Back to School Bash Tickets (Test 2)

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About this event
You will need a Parent/Guardian Ticket for each parent/guardian who will attend the Back to School Bash with a student. If there are not enough parent/guardian tickets for your group size, please select another time. PLEASE DO NOT SELECT A STUDENT TICKET FOR A PARENT/GUARDIAN.
You will need a Student Ticket for each student who will attend the Back to School Bash. Each student must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. If there are not enough student tickets for your group size, please select another time. PLEASE DO NOT SELECT A PARENT/GUARDIAN TICKET FOR A STUDENT.
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