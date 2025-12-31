2026 Back To School Extravaganza Gala at Reunion Ranch

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and charity at the Back to School Extravaganza! Enjoy signature cocktails, a gourmet dinner, music, and exciting prizes throughout the night. Every entry will participate in a reverse raffle with 10 top prizes valued over $25,000, giving you a chance to win big! 100% of proceeds support children in need across Central Texas, providing them with the resources they need to thrive this school year. Your participation helps make a lasting impact—thank you for supporting kids!
The Teacher's Pet Sponsor Level is the top sponsorship for the 2026 Gala. You will be able to present a short speech at the Gala + all the promotion we can get you.
The Honor Roll Sponsor is one of the most coveted levels. Recognition + promotion to the 9's.
The Backpack Hero Sponsor Level is the coveted sponsorship for the 2026 Gala. Sponsorship includes: • Recognition as the Backpack Hero Sponsor in event materials
Logo Placement on programs, banners, and event signage
• Preferred Seating: Reserved table for 8 guests
• Half-Page Ad in the event program
• Company Logo Displayed during event slideshow
• Acknowledgment in press releases
• Social Media Mentions: Recognition on all platforms befor
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Backpack Benefactor Sponsor in event materials
• Logo Inclusion in the event program and select signage
• Reserved Seating: 6 event tickets
• Quarter-Page Ad in the event program
• Company Name Displayed during event presentations
• Social Media Shoutouts: Acknowledgment on platforms
• Website Listing: Logo on the sponsor page for three months
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Crayon Champion Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program and signage
• Event Tickets: 6 tickets with reserved seating
• Business Card-Sized Ad in the event program
• Company Name Mentioned during the event welcome speech
• Website Listing: Name on the sponsor page
Get 10 of the cool kids together and let's party. Table Only Package designed for friends to sit together so you don't get lost in General Admission. That's not cool.
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Pencil Partner Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
• Event Tickets: 2 tickets
• Acknowledgment during the event
• Website Listing: Name on the sponsor page
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a Hallway Helpers Sponsor in event materials
• Name Listing in the event program
• Acknowledgment during the event and on social media
Sponsorship includes: Recognition as a School Spirit Sponsor in event materials
• Acknowledgment on social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!